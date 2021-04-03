Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 43,773 VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.96% of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA RSXJ opened at $36.29 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46.

