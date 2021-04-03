Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 60,187 VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.43% of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 98,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 299,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $837,000.

NYSEARCA IHY opened at $25.40 on Friday. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38.

