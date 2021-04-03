Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,999 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.06% of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000.

NYSEARCA:BUYZ opened at $50.78 on Friday. Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15.

