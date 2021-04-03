Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 311.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,406 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 3.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 56.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $42.24. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

