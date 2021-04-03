Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 168.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,658 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.56% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 26,319 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 46,428 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 528,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 255,301 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 333.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $22.06.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

