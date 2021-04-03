Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,784 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Compugen worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Compugen by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 105,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Compugen by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,028,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $8.78 on Friday. Compugen Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $600.73 million, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

