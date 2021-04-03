Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 544,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after buying an additional 185,899 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 236,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,123,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

