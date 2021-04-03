Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $120.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.33.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.20%.

In related news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

