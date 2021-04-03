Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 111.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,035 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,197,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,479,000 after acquiring an additional 441,264 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 432,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 327,274 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 302,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,191,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after acquiring an additional 216,964 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSH opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

