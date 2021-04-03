Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,393 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 745.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.

Shares of FNDC opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $38.28.

