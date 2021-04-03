Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 401.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,418 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,714 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Hudbay Minerals worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Shares of HBM opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.39.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.0079 dividend. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

