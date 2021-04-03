Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGCUU opened at $12.61 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.62.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

