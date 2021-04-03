Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.55% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 189,157 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $898,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $26.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%.

