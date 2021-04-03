Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,425,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $11,890,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $12,053,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $326,000.

Natural Order Acquisition stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Weston, Massachusetts.

