Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000.

Get Yatsen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price for the company.

NYSE:YSG opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06. Yatsen Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

Yatsen Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.