Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cable One by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,830,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Cable One by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,615,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,236,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,205,000 after buying an additional 86,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Cable One by 1,452.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 70,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CABO shares. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,995.00.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,829.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,489.27 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,886.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,956.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

