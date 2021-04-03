Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,991 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Springowl Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TIGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $41.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

