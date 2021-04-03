Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,054 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,366,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PALL opened at $249.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.23. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $165.10 and a 52-week high of $257.91.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

