Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 37,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.17% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 12,814,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,887,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 393,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,039,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,187,000.

Shares of HTRB opened at $40.44 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35.

