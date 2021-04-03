Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Endava by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Endava by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $84.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.13, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.