Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,152,000 after buying an additional 1,830,554 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,063,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,837,000. Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,637,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5,715.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 666,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after buying an additional 655,170 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.69 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38.

