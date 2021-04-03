Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 9,632 Shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Qell Acquisition were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QELLU. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $10,650,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $10,160,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $5,232,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $4,064,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,556,000.

OTCMKTS:QELLU opened at $10.89 on Friday. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.09.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

