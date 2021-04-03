Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.51% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,458,000.

Get ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury alerts:

NYSEARCA:TBX opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $25.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.