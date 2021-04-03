Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,507 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Virtus Investment Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,524,000 after buying an additional 37,967 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 150,834 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,585,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,397 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.80.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $240.95 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $270.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.56.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

