Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 100,480 Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,976,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,699,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,143,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,369,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,072,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TIMB stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94. Tim S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

