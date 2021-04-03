Jane Street Group LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) by 288.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,103 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 17.83% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

IDMO opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $35.65.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.