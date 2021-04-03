Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,623 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,704,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after acquiring an additional 268,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $379,000.

Shares of BSCP opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

