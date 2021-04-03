Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,649 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.77% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 720,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1,605.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 697,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 656,130 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,193,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,425,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 132,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

