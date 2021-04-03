Jane Street Group LLC Sells 100,863 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,863 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $37.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $38.27.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

