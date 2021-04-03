Jane Street Group LLC Sells 130,922 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,922 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSPD. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,644,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,093,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,209,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,731,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,899,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

