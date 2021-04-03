Jane Street Group LLC Sells 13,210 Shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,210 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,288,000.

Shares of BATS VFMF opened at $97.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.83.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.