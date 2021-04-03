Jane Street Group LLC Sells 173,950 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,950 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.84% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after buying an additional 273,333 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 39,349 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,626,000.

Shares of WDIV opened at $66.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $45.31 and a 1-year high of $67.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average of $60.15.

