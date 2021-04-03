Jane Street Group LLC Sells 17,602 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,602 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.92% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5,987.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period.

FMHI opened at $54.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $55.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

