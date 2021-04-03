Jane Street Group LLC Sells 22,634 Shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,634 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VFMO opened at $125.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.20.

