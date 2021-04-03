Jane Street Group LLC Sells 26,218 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,218 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period.

CGW opened at $49.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

