Jane Street Group LLC Sells 29,721 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,721 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMIN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 167,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39,807 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 115,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

BATS SMIN opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

