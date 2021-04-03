Jane Street Group LLC Sells 38,616 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,616 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

CMD stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 97.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical Corp. has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $89.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

