Jane Street Group LLC Sells 39,811 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,811 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,493 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,899 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $53,390,000. Finally, Western Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $39,599,000.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $61.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $65.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.