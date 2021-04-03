Jane Street Group LLC Sells 48,441 Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,441 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.53% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of FCVT opened at $50.90 on Friday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

