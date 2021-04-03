Jane Street Group LLC Sells 9,222 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 72,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.19. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $71.37.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

