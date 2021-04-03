Jane Street Group LLC Trims Position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,956 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DTEC opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95.

