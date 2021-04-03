Jane Street Group LLC Trims Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,662,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after purchasing an additional 74,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,592 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 583.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter.

FIW stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.74.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

