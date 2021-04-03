Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 11,699 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 103.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Watsco worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Watsco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.80.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $267.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.50. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.16 and a 52-week high of $267.84.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.