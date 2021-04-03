Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 32,069 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 122.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,069 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average is $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,500,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,020,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

