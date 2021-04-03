Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 11,013 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 687.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $164.22 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.86 and a 200 day moving average of $158.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -309.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total value of $1,004,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,208 shares in the company, valued at $40,548,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,369 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

