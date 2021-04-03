Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 30,368 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 1,372.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,368 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.11% of Wingstop worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period.

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

NASDAQ WING opened at $135.83 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

