Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 38,565 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,565 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. KCG upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $49.46.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

