Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 84,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.32% of 908 Devices as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,086,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,509,000.

MASS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

MASS stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $79.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). Analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

