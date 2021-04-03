Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 786,115 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.96.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

