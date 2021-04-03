Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,633 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Cowen upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,242 shares of company stock worth $12,210,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

